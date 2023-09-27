Opposition leader Peter Dutton has called on the federal government to reopen community consultation for the Hunter Offshore Wind Project.
Mr Dutton and Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor met with tourist operators and game fishers at Shoal Bay on Wednesday morning to discuss concerns about the project's potential impact on the environment and wider economy.
"The consultation process just hasn't been up to scratch. I think this is another project where Chris Bowen has misread the community and he is acting against the best interests of this region," Mr Dutton said.
"This project needs to be put on hold until a proper consultation process can be undertaken."
"The residents here are desperate to save Port Stepehns."
The government opened the consultation process in Newcastle in late February.
About 1900 submissions were received by the time it closed on April 28.
The project's size was reduced from 2810 square kilometres to 1800 square kilometres as result of the consultation process.
However, some Port Stephens residents say they did not become aware of the project until the consultation process was almost over.
They have raised concerns about the impact of wind turbines on whale migration and east coast currents.
Wednesday's meeting followed a meeting between Mr Bowen and concerned community representatives at Nelson Bay last week.
Mr Bowen refused to reopen the consultation process as a result of the meeting.
A community protest against the offshore wind project is due to be held in Port Stephens next Saturday.
In addition to generating five gigawatts of power, the project's supporters argue that it will be a catalyst for a new clean energy manufacturing industry in the region.
It is estimated the project could create about 3000 construction and 1500 ongoing Jobs.
But Mr Dutton suggested there were other renewable projects that could generate a similar amount of jobs.
"There are solar projects and other onshore wind projects that can be looked at," he said.
"We don't need to destroy the environment of Port Stephens to create jobs on the mainland.
More to come.
