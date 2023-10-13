Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Lake Macquarie police charge man at Swansea after 45 hour siege

Anna Falkenmire
Alanna Tomazin
Nick Bielby
By Anna Falkenmire, Alanna Tomazin, and Nick Bielby
· Updated October 14 2023 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been charged following a 45-hour police operation that locked down parts of Swansea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Nick Bielby

Nick Bielby

Journalist

Nick Bielby is a crime reporter who has been with the Newcastle Herald since 2017.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.