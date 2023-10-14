EIGHT NSW Fire and Rescue trucks, as well as Rural Fire Service crews and the police formed a protective barrier around the Kurri Kurri Waste Water Treatment Plant as a fire tore through nearby grassland.
The blaze threatened the plant at Horton Road Loxford, after it broke out just before 1pm on Saturday October 14.
"We have trucks everywhere, they are doing property protection," a spokesperson for NSW Fire and Rescue said on Saturday.
"There is a large amount of smoke. Teams are protecting the site and hoping to gain control of the fire."
The grass fire stayed at advice level for much of the day, with hot windy conditions reported from the fire ground. The water bombing helicopter was called to the scene to help douse the fire and helped crews gain control over the incident.
A total fire ban will be in place across the Hunter on Sunday, October 15. An extreme fire danger rating has been declared for Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and the Upper Hunter. Stay up-to-date with fires and fire advice levels at Fires Near Me.
