Fire at Kurri Kurri Waste Water Treatment Plant sends smoke over the Hunter

By Marina Neil, and Jessica Brown
Updated October 14 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 2:15pm
EIGHT NSW Fire and Rescue trucks, as well as Rural Fire Service crews and the police formed a protective barrier around the Kurri Kurri Waste Water Treatment Plant as a fire tore through nearby grassland.

