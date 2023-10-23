A MAN who claims he was "duped" into driving an alleged gunman to and from a house at Stockton on the night 61-year-old Stacey Klimovitch was shot dead later looked like he was "in shock" and said "he couldn't believe he was involved", a jury has heard.
Stephen John Garland, 65, has pleaded not guilty to murder and being an accessory after the fact to murder over the death of Mrs Klimovitch, who was shot once in the chest with a shotgun after she answered her front door in Queen Street about 8pm on June 9, 2021 in what prosecutors allege was a "targeted" and "premeditated" shooting.
Mr Garland claims he was "duped" into unknowingly participating in the murder and told police he was "coaxed" into driving the alleged gunman to and from Stockton on the night of the shooting by the mastermind, Stuart Campbell, who repeatedly asked him to repay a favour.
"I didn't know there was going to be a shooting," Mr Garland later told police. "I wasn't part of the planning. "I didn't hear a shooting. I didn't see it."
He said Mr Campbell had the motive and arranged the murder, recruiting the alleged gunman to pull the trigger and Mr Garland to drive him to and from Stockton.
He said the three men were engaged in a joint criminal enterprise to murder Mrs Klimovitch and, while he didn't pull the trigger, Mr Garland knew his role was the driver.
Mr Campbell was charged with murder but died before facing trial.
An associate of Mr Garland gave evidence on Monday, telling the jury he was at a home near Maitland on the night of the shooting when Mr Garland returned.
He said Mr Garland "seemed like he was in shock" and he overheard a conversation between him and a woman.
"I don't remember the exact words, but it was along the lines of "I can't believe what has happened"," the associate said. "Nothing really got stated what occurred but it was more so "I can't believe I am in this position". He said he couldn't believe he was involved. They were literally the words that he used."
The associate said Mr Garland became upset and "went into full blown hysterics" and said "I'm pretty sure I'm in a world of s--- now" and "I've f---ed up big time".
Mr Garland, according to the associate, didn't want to speak about it, but eventually said he had driven a man to Stockton, waited in a street and then picked him up again.
Another person at the house has given evidence that Mr Garland said: "I dropped the guy around the corner and picked him up and he was covered in blood".
Defence barrister Tom Hughes told the jury during his opening address that it was disputed Mr Garland was ever party to a joint criminal enterprise with the other two men.
"His position is there was no agreement," Mr Hughes said. "They had kept from him the notorious and hideous intention that resided in Campbell's evil mind. "He was duped into participating as a driver where he knew not that what he was doing was becoming involved in a plan to murder a woman he didn't know at all."
The trial continues.
