Stockton shooting murder of Stacey Klimovitch: alleged driver Stephen Garland 'in shock', 'couldn't believe he was involved'

By Sam Rigney
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:30pm
Stacey Klimovitch was shot in the chest with a shotgun when she answered her front door in Queen Street, Stockton in June, 2021.
A MAN who claims he was "duped" into driving an alleged gunman to and from a house at Stockton on the night 61-year-old Stacey Klimovitch was shot dead later looked like he was "in shock" and said "he couldn't believe he was involved", a jury has heard.

