Have you seen Hayden? Man missing from Newcastle area

POLICE are appealing for the public's help as they search for a man reported missing from the Newcastle area.
Hayden Grainger, 27, was last seen at the Newcastle Yacht Club at Wickham on October 14.
His family last spoke to him on October 17, and he has not been heard from since.
Police said there was a sighting of him at Darling Harbour in Sydney late on October 20, but there has been no contact with Mr Grainger since then.
Police have concerns for his welfare due to a diagnosed medical condition and the amount of time he has been missing.
He is described to be Caucasian appearance, about 180 to 185 centimetres tall, of a medium build, with brown short hair and tattoos on the left side of his neck and down both arms.
At the time he was sighted in Sydney, the 27-year-old was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black DC shoes and had dark coloured hair.
Anyone with information about Hayden's whereabouts should contact Waratah Police Station on (02) 4926 6599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
