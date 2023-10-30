Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

New drug, alcohol support facility to be set up at John Hunter Children's Hospital

Updated October 30 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Families in the Hunter will be among those throughout regional NSW set to benefit from a new specialist service at John Hunter Children's Hospital, designed to support people under 18 years of age affected by alcohol and other drug use.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.