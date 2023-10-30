Families in the Hunter will be among those throughout regional NSW set to benefit from a new specialist service at John Hunter Children's Hospital, designed to support people under 18 years of age affected by alcohol and other drug use.
Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the Child and Adolescent Drug and Alcohol Service would allow young people to be treated in a youth-friendly, developmentally-appropriate, trauma-informed and holistic environment.
"The service will be available to families in the Hunter New England, Central Coast, Northern NSW and Mid North Coast regions and will provide access to beds for young people who may need assistance with withdrawal from alcohol and other drugs," Mr Park said.
"Currently, patients have to travel to Sydney or beyond to receive these services, with wait times often exceeding three months.
"By establishing this vital service in Hunter New England, we are removing geographical barriers for families in regional NSW struggling with child and adolescent substance use problems."
The service will give patients access to a multidisciplinary team of clinicians working across emergency care, paediatric mental health, youth drug and alcohol, and addiction medicine.
It will assess and stabilise the patient before transferring them for ongoing treatment and support with a collaborative care plan.
Withdrawal support will be available either in the hospital for patients needing high-level medical and nursing support, or in community-based services, including access to the youth residential rehabilitation service.
IN THE NEWS:
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery said the service would support "some of the most vulnerable young patients".
The service is being established in response to the Special Commission of Inquiry into the Drug 'Ice' (methamphetamine), which put forward a range of health recommendations.
It is expected to be operational from the first half of 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.