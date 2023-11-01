THE Sydney school where a 10-year-old boy died after becoming trapped under a lift on Wednesday has said it is "sad to confirm the tragic" loss of a "beautiful student".
Emergency services rushed to St Lucy's School on Cleveland Street in Wahroonga about 2pm on Wednesday, November 1, after reports a child was stuck.
Police said they arrived to find the boy trapped under a lift.
Firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW tried desperately to rescue the boy and remove him from where he was trapped.
He tragically died at the scene.
In a statement on Wednesday night, St Lucy's School said it was cooperating with investigating police and was not able to make any further comment.
"We ask for privacy and space for our staff and families to grieve at this difficult time as we remember our beautiful student," it said.
"St Lucy's is a primary and secondary school for children with disabilities."
The independent school will be closed to students until further notice.
Police from the Kuring-Gai district established a crime scene and remained at the school into the late afternoon on Wednesday.
A report will be prepared for the coroner, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
