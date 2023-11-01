Newcastle Herald
Child, 10, dies at St Lucy's School in Wahroonga

Updated November 1 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 7:00pm
Emergency crews were called to the school in Wahroonga on Wednesday afternoon. File picture
THE Sydney school where a 10-year-old boy died after becoming trapped under a lift on Wednesday has said it is "sad to confirm the tragic" loss of a "beautiful student".

