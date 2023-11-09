Sophie Hoban latest rising talent to debut for Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets coach Gary van Egmond has no doubt competition for starting spots will continue to intensify as the season progresses.
Versatile Sophie Hoban is the latest player in a crop of rising Jets talent to be given her A-League Women's debut.
Attacking players Milan Hammond, 19, and Emma Dundas, 16, got their first taste of national league in round one and 18-year-old defender Zoe Karipidis debuted in round two.
Hoban, who was signed by the Jets after an impressive NPLW NSW season with APIA Leichhardt, replaced forward Lauren Allan in the 79th minute of Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Western Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
"She was busy, she put herself about and she made a lot of impact from the energy she brought," van Egmond said.
"For Soph, it's just getting used to this level coming in from NPL and used to the training, and there's a couple of girls in that same boat.
"But as time goes on, they'll get more accustomed to how things are going and adapt and I'm sure that we'll see some of these girls starting to put pressure on some of the other girls that are starting at the moment."
The 22-year-old Sydneysider jumped at the opportunity to join the Jets when van Egmond offered a spot.
"About eight rounds in [to the NPL season], he just called me at work and said, 'I like how you play and I want you to come to Newcastle'," Hoban said.
"Coming in, it's my first A-League season, so I just want to improve and I want to be in the starting 11. But training is very hard and you've got to prove yourself every training session."
Hoban played alongside and against A-League players in NPL and "felt ready" when called upon.
"I wasn't too nervous, I was more excited," she said.
"And when the final whistle blew, I wanted to play more. So, hopefully I get more minutes in the future and just keep improving."
The Jets are fifth with four points after three rounds and next face last year's beaten grand finalists Melbourne Victory away on Sunday. Victory opened their 2023-24 campaign with back-to-back losses before beating Adelaide 2-0 last round.
Hoban came into the Jets match-day squad against Wanderers in the absence of injured hired gun Melina Ayres (hip).
Van Egmond said the former Victory striker had returned to training this week but a decision had not yet been made on whether she would make the Melbourne trip.
"We'll know more with the next two training sessions," van Egmond said on Thursday.
"We just want to see where she's at come Friday, Saturday and we'll make a decision."
Congolese international Kizinga Ndjoli Exaucee, who joined the Jets this week, is still settling in and appears unlikely to be used this weekend.
"She just looked like she was something completely different to what we had," van Egmond said of the 19-year-old left winger.
"I think she's going to take a little bit of time. She looks pretty underdone at the moment so we have to work with her a bit."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.