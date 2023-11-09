Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Sophie Hoban latest rising talent to debut for Newcastle Jets

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Versatile Sophie Hoban was signed by Newcastle Jets coach Gary van Egmond after a strong campaign in NPLW NSW with APIA Leichhardt. Picture Jets Media
Versatile Sophie Hoban was signed by Newcastle Jets coach Gary van Egmond after a strong campaign in NPLW NSW with APIA Leichhardt. Picture Jets Media

Newcastle Jets coach Gary van Egmond has no doubt competition for starting spots will continue to intensify as the season progresses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.