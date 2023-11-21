Montalto, in the Mornington Peninsula, does a number of pinots and it's amazing that this is their entry level. It won the trophy for best pinot at this year's Sydney Royal Wine Show and also scored very highly at the Pinot Challenge, so it has 'form'. It's very light on its feet, with expressive red fruit - strawberries mostly, and a lick of spice. It has a velvety mouthfeel, but this is all about those red fruits which are so bright and generous. This one's a crowd pleaser all right.