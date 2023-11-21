Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
No bail for man accused of Central Coast aged care break-in, sexual assault of woman, 90

Updated November 21 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 1:09pm
Police issued this image as part of a public appeal to find Brett Crawford. Picture from NSW Police
A MAN remains in custody and will be assessed at a forensic hospital for mental health after allegedly breaking into a nursing home and sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

