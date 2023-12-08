Look what's on the menu for Christmas at homes of Hunter chefs

The plan for food is to keep it nice and easy with a big spread of our favourite cold cuts, cheeses and snacks on the back verandah. For the most part, I've managed to get out of the cooking duties this year, with the exception of maybe a bit of barbecuing on the day. We want to indulge in our favourites, but keep the work to a minimum on Christmas Day so we can make the most of our time together (a treat that is far too rare these days).