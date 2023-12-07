Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Push for same focus on DV brain injuries as football concussions

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
December 7 2023 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The topic of concussion in sport has grown more and more in recent years, and a group of Hunter service providers are hoping for the same focus on brain injuries from domestic and family violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help