80 per cent want four lanes on Minmi Road and Longworth Avenue

More than 80 per cent of people want two lanes of traffic in each direction on Minmi Road and Longworth Avenue, according to council feedback.
The consensus was reached after plans were recently exhibited about proposed road works, which aim to reduce traffic congestion in Newcastle's western corridor.
Newcastle councillors will vote on concept plans on December 12, which include widening and upgrading the roads, removing "unsafe" right turns and adding in separate, dedicated turning lanes where possible.
If the concept plans are supported, the two projects will progress to detailed design, with construction of the multi-year project anticipated to start late 2024.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes welcomed the community's feedback on the "much-needed upgrades".
"We heard from over 750 residents and commuters during the consultation process, with 80 per cent supporting the plan," Cr Nelmes said.,
The concept plan for the upgrade to Longworth Avenue provides dual-lane traffic in each direction and replaces right-hand turns into Braddon, Maitland, Bean and Cameron streets with alternative approaches to alleviate congestion.
Minmi Road would be widened to provide two lanes in each direction from Summerhill Road to Maryland Drive, and a central median and separated turning lanes at Anna Place, McNaughton Avenue and the service station to help remove bottlenecks.
Additional improvements for pedestrians are in the works with construction of a new shared path along the stretch of Minmi Road between Kurraka Drive and Britannia Boulevard, planned for construction in early 2024.
Future work within the western corridor includes investigation into providing two lanes of traffic east bound between Fletcher and Maryland and intersection improvements at the Bunnings roundabout and Maryland Drive (east) and Minmi Road.
A Lord Mayoral Minute in 2022 allocated $26 million to the Longworth Avenue and Minmi Road projects.
The former NSW Government also contributed a grant of $7.61 million towards the projects.
