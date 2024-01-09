Newcastle Herald
ICAC requests final report into council CEO's links to Scott Neylon

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
January 10 2024 - 5:00am
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath
City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath

The Independent Commission Against Corruption has asked for the final report of the investigation into City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath's links with serial letter writer Scott Neylon.

