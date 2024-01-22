'We must do better': Minister backs pre-emptive child protection change

THE NSW child protection system is broken. Thousands of children are being left in harm's way, carer and caseworker numbers are dwindling, and support is scarce. In her continuing series, Gabriel Fowler reports on the need for better supports.
WE need to be moving to a system where families are supported before children are removed, says NSW Minister for Family and Communities Kate Washington.
And if they are removed, we need to look at restoring them as safely and quickly as possible.
It is hoped that a $200-million 'lifeline' in the state's budget for the out-of-home-care system will address "a significant funding deficit" left behind by the former government, Ms Washington says.
Due to run out two months before the end of this financial year, that "blackhole" would have put thousands of children at risk, and left the NSW government failing to meet its statutory obligations to protect vulnerable children.
"There are a number of policy failures that have led to this position, it's a problem that has been brewing for some time," Ms Washington said.
Measures being put in place include a foster carer recruitment drive, after the previous government put a hold on recruiting emergency foster carers, and more support and training for case workers to address the very high turnover rate.
A turn-around will also require better supports for families before children become part of the system, and help to restore them to their families sooner, Ms Washington said.
Child protection advocates say there is a need for more tailed support for families in need, before and during a child's journey through the system.
Many children who go into care are later brought before the courts as young offenders who have had a fractured care experience, with multiple placement breakdowns resulting in disconnection and disempowerment.
Of the 15,000 children in out of home care in NSW, more than 5,000 have been moved three or more times, according to the Department of Communities and Justice.
Nearly one-third of children and young people are being re-reported as being at risk of significant harm within 12 months of case plan closure.
While the intent of the legislation is to protect children from the known risks of their family environment, the system must also weigh up the risks of being removed.
In its 2022-23 annual report, the Office of the Children's Guardian says they received 468 allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual offences and assault by staff, carers and volunteers working in child protection, the vast majority (286) involving non-government organisations.
Programs developed in the Hunter heading in that direction include a successful parent peer support program trialled via a pilot at Broadmeadow Children's Court.
That program, led by Families and Inclusions Strategies in the Hunter, or FISH, offers parents the benefits of support from other parents with lived experience.
Another innovative program, Name.Narrate.Navigate (NNN), led by Dr Tamara Blakemore at the University of Newcastle, is also progressing long-term safety goals.
Developed in 2018 as a form of preventative intervention addressing "youth-perpetuated family, domestic and intimate partner violence", the six-week program has worked with over 100 people aged 17.
As of the end of September, legislation now requires the Department of Communities and Justice to use 'active effort's prior to the removal of a child.
It involves the Department taking active steps to avoid the removal of a child, which is disruptive and distressing for children.
Alternatives to removal include applying for a parent capacity order, so that the parents get a lawyer, they get access to a Children's Registrar, they can mediate and talk about risk factors and protective factors, before kids are removed.
