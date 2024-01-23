Woman pleads not guilty to hindering 'Donnie' murder investigation

A woman has pleaded not guilty to impeding police investigating the murder of a young father in a Hunter home.
Police set up Strike Force Roslyn to find those responsible for the death of 25-year-old Zachary Davies-Scott at Heddon Greta on the night of December 27, 2022.
Detectives have charged three men over the alleged home invasion and shooting - they remain in custody as the matter progresses through the courts.
Police charged Sarah Jane Stackman, 25, on January 5 with one count of hindering an investigation into a serious indictable offence.
Ms Stackman pleaded not guilty to the charge during a brief appearance in Kurri Kurri Local Court on Tuesday, January 23.
She pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a prohibited drug.
Ms Stackman is on bail and will face court again on March 12.
Police were called to the home of Mr Davies-Scott - also known as 'Donnie' - on Traders Way following the shooting.
The attack took place while his young children - aged two and four years old - as well as his pregnant fiance were at the premises.
Detectives made a breakthrough in late October, 2023, when they made the first of three arrests of men alleged to be directly linked to the fatal shooting.
