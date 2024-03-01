Veteran, rookie join Cardiff-Boolaroo in last-round bid to reach semis

THEY may be at opposite ends of their playing careers, but Matthew Willett and Austin Berry join a Cardiff-Boolaroo side with the same goal.
Ever-reliable veteran Willett and teenage rookie Berry have been called into the CBs XI for Newcastle District Cricket Association's last round, chasing a semi-final appearance for the first time since the club's most recent premiership in 2009-2010.
Cardiff-Boolaroo, who finished last season strongly and now find themselves on the verge of a title tilt, meet competition leaders Newcastle City at No.1 Sportsground this Saturday and next needing a result to have any chance of making the top four from fifth spot on the ladder.
Having collected 49 points CBs sit two behind fourth-placed Wallsend (51), who visit Stockton at Lynn Oval in a replay of the decider from 12 months ago.
"At the end of the day we just have to win our game and hope results go our way," Sneddon told the Newcastle Herald.
"But as long as everyone is only focused on our game that's the best outcome, because if you lose it doesn't matter about the other result."
Sneddon was unable to get through training this week at close enough to 100 percent fitness and remains sidelined with injury (back, hamstring) while NSW Country under-17 skipper Lachlan Williams is also unavailable.
Willett "brings an immeasurable quality just with that experience, and a bit of leadership" according to Sneddon while Berry shapes as a "like-for-like replacement".
