'No blood on the floor': Lake Mac Labor to lock in election candidates

LAKE Macquarie Labor Local Government Committee president John Buckley predicts there will be "no blood on the floor" when preselection nominations for a seat on council close this week.
Mr Buckley said he wouldn't be surprised if a preselection ballot was deemed unnecessary given the "general satisfaction" with the job Lake Macquarie Labor councillors have been doing.
In the wake of mayor Kay Fraser's shock announcement last week that she would not contest the September local government election, it's expected Cr Adam Shultz will be endorsed as the mayoral candidate without opposition.
It could however open up the long-held Labor leadership position to another party representative or an independent.
"I think Adam is such a strong, if not outstanding candidate, it's difficult to imagine anyone else thinking of putting their hand up," Mr Buckley said.
"The Labor Party would be hoping we can continue to maintain the representation in local government we achieved under Kay Fraser's leadership at the last election.
"She certainly leaves a big hole, so we're fortunate to have someone like that ready to step up and more than just fill the role, help it grow."
Lake Macquarie council is divided into three wards, North, East and West.
The current council is made up of 12 councillors, eight Labor, two Liberal and two Independent, after Liberal Cr Nick Jones lost his spot for missing three meetings and Independent Luke Cubis handed in his resignation.
The Labor Party currently has two representatives in each ward, plus the mayor, with a 50-50 split of male and female representatives on council overall.
Residents will elect a mayor and four councillors to represent their respective ward when voters head to the ballot box in September.
The city's ward boundaries are changing for the upcoming election, to ensure the difference in the number of voters across each ward does not exceed 10 per cent.
Labor Party nominations close at 5pm on Thursday, and Mr Buckley said he believes the view of Lake Macquarie council is that it's "harmonious, collaborative and gets on with the job".
"Dare I say some of the press in your esteemed publication might lead people out here to contrast life in Newcastle with life in Lake Macquarie, and I would think form a positive assessment about the way things are going and endorse a continuation of that path," he said.
"I don't anticipate any blood on the floor.
"The council obviously, for anyone familiar with its record, doesn't operate on a particularly bitter or divisive basis, there's clear unity and issues are considered on their merits and voted on accordingly."
Newcastle Labor has faced a bitter power struggle for council preselection, after all six Labor ward councillors and Cr Nelmes face challenges from rival tickets.
Its first across-the-board challenge in almost 30 years follows a period of heightened infighting.
This election marks a return to the 'business as usual' four-year term, after COVID-19 saw the 2020 election postponed to 2021.
It's understood the Liberal Party has not yet set a date for Lake Macquarie preselection nominations.
