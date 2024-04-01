More cocaine bricks wash up on NSW coastline during Easter break

FIVE more cocaine packages have washed up on NSW beaches over the Easter break
About 7.30am Monday April 1, police were notified "three suspicious packages had been located at Sydney's Northern Beaches".
Then at 8.25am, police were contacted about two further packages that had been found.
Officers attached to Northern Beaches police seized the items, which will be forensically examined, but it is understood police are investigating their connection to the mystery haul of cocaine that has been washing up on NSW beaches since Christmas.
"Police from Marine Area Command conducted patrols with no further finds," a statement from NSW Police said.
"As inquiries continue, the public are reminded to report any suspicious package to authorities."
More than 200kg of suspected cocaine has been discovered on beaches from the south coast to Newcastle.
Detectives are working with specialist resources including PolAir and Marine Area Command, as well as Australian Border Force and Surf Life Saving NSW, to determine the origin of the drugs.
COCAINE CHRISTMAS PACKAGES
Tuggerah Lakes police were called to Magenta Beach, on the Central Coast, on December 22 after a member of the public located a suspicious package containing 39 sealed packets.
On Christmas eve, seven more individually wrapped bricks washed up on Magenta, Pelican, Blacksmith and Avoca beaches, Pentaloon Bay and North Steyne beach.
On the morning of Boxing Day, water police were called to the Barrenjoey headland, Sydney's most northern point, where a fisherman found a blue barrel stuffed with another 39 packets of cocaine.
Almost 40 kilograms of cocaine have been found at the Newcastle Ocean Baths.
A bag stuffed with bricks of the drug was spotted by swimmers about 5.30pm on Boxing Day. Police photographs show the bag behind the pool's iconic turquoise wall.
Police have urged those along the stretch of east coast to remain vigilant and call triple-0 if they discover a similar package.
Investigators have warned people not to remove or open the packages if they are found.
If anyone believes they may have seen something similar, they should contact their local police station.
