Inaugural NEWRL Magic Round tipped to attract big crowd

General manager Adam Devich hopes Newcastle Rugby League's inaugural Magic Round will attract about 5000 people to No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The NEWRL is holding a full first-grade round, five games, at the venue as part of an event akin to one held by NSW Cup side the Newtown Jets in recent years.
The concept, which sees a range of craft brewers set up around the ground, has proved popular at the Jets' Henson Park in Marrickville.
"Ticket sales have been outstanding," Devich said.
"The ground holds 5000, so it would be great to get that.
"But with 10 clubs coming and going throughout the day, if we could get between that four and five-thousand mark, that would super."
Multiple teams have signed ex-NRL players this year and two big-name recruits, David Fifita and Blake Austin, feature in the opening match for The Entrance against Lakes at 12pm.
In his first game as Kurri Kurri coach, long-time Wyong mentor Rip Taylor faces his former club at 1.45pm.
The Northern Hawks take on defending premiers Maitland at 3.30pm, while an overhauled Macquarie outfit meet Cessnock at 5.15pm.
In the last game, a Wests side minus off-season additions Nathan Ross and Luke Walsh face Central at 7pm.
"Wests have recruited really well, it's no secret - they've opened up the chequebook," Central skipper Cameron Anderson said.
"They've got a lot of local juniors home, which is a big key in our competition with the points system.
"They'll be tough, we know that, but we also know if we stick to our game plan and stick to our strengths, we'll come over them, which is the exciting part."
Five clubs have given up home games to enable Magic Round: The Entrance, Wyong, Northern, Macquarie and Wests.
They will share in the profits of the event.
"It's a big deal for them to give up a home .... I'm really appreciative," Devich said.
"The more people that turn up, and the more revenue that gets turned over through the day, the better for those five clubs."
Devich confirmed Souths, who have a bye this round, would feature in 2025 if the event returns.
"It's unfortunate, when you've got an 11-team competition, you always need to have a bye.
"When we worked out who the five home clubs were going to be ... we did it the fairest way possible and drew it out of a hat.
"That's how it landed ... but we'll change that [next year]. Souths will be here playing in 2025."
Asked about drawing the short straw of playing last, Anderson said he viewed it as a positive for Central, who enter a new era this season under coach Adam Bettridge.
"It really suits us, in terms of what we've done with the club," Anderson said.
"We've point the club in a new direction, not just on the field ... so to finish Magic Round as the main game, and have everyone here supporting us, really sets the tone for our season to come."
Magic Round: The Entrance vs Lakes (12pm), Wyong vs Kurri (1.45pm), Northern vs Maitland (3.30pm), Macquarie vs Cessnock (5.15pm), Western Suburbs v Central (7pm).
