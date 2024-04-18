Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

'Unlikely', 'may have': how Pinnacle reached conclusion on Bath and Neylon links

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
April 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Bath pointing to a poster of his friend Scott Neylon advertising an English school in Kyoto, Japan.
Jeremy Bath pointing to a poster of his friend Scott Neylon advertising an English school in Kyoto, Japan.

Scott Neylon said the misspelling of his name in Newcastle Herald letters to the editor "may have been due to the use of SMS communications".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.