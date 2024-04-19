Brad Tighe on turning 40, Northern Hawks and a new mouthguard

BRAD TIGHE turned 40 a couple of weeks ago.
And while the end of his decorated career may be closer than his NRL debut in 2005, the Northern Hawks coach appears to have a few games left yet.
Not only running out for last weekend's Newcastle Rugby League opener and named to face Macquarie at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday, but Tighe has now replaced his trusty, old mouthguard.
"I've had it since I was at Penrith, that's how long I've had it. I think it's older than my daughter," Tighe told the Newcastle Herald in reference to the protective equipment.
"But I thought 'if I'm going to be playing a bit this year, I may as well get a new one'.
"The dentist told me [on Friday] I had a chipped tooth and maybe I could get that fixed before I had the mould so it fits better. I told him I've only got to get through the next couple of months and it will be the last mouthguard I use."
Tighe played around 10 times last year as the Hawks took flight in the first-grade competition.
"My body's holding up alright. I was a bit sore after the first few games, even trials, but last week I felt good," he said.
"And with the [player] points at the moment, it's probably recommended that I do play. Even if I don't play first grade and just play reserve grade so I'm ready to go. We had a lot of injuries late last year and that put a lot of pressure on us.
"I wasn't anywhere near the best version of myself last year so I'm trying to be the best version I can be this year, so if I do need to play at least I'm not letting the rest of the boys down. That's the plan and the mindset at the moment."
Northern, who welcome back Liam Walsh at halfback, opened with an impressive showing despite being beaten 20-10 by Maitland.
The Hawks have a quick turnaround after Macquarie travelling to Cessnock, who have the bye, on Anzac Day before finally landing at Tomaree Sportsground on May 4.
"We spoken about it and we'll get two sessions under our belt - Monday, Wednesday into playing Thursday afternoon," Tighe said.
"Weekend off and then we'll get three sessions leading into our first home game."
Lakes have listed Matthew Cooper at fullback following his off-season return to the club, Charlie Hennessy stays on the wing after debuting first up and five-eighth Jack Kelly appears set to mark a 100-game milestone at Cahill Oval on Saturday. The Seagulls host Wests, who named Ngangarra Barker in the centres and Keanu Wainohu-Kemp on the wing.
Kurri Kurri visit two-time defending premiers Maitland on Saturday after falling narrowly short of the club's first victory in the top grade since 2022. The Bulldogs narrowly went down 25-24 after conceding a converted try and field goal late in the piece last weekend.
Wyong, who slide Kye Hopwood to No.6 and Zac Montgomery to prop, meet Central Coast rivals The Entrance at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday.
Sunday's sole encounter has a fresh Souths pitted against Central at Townson Oval.
Meanwhile, the draw for this year's Newcastle RL women's tackle competition has been released with play underway on May 4. Central, Lakes, Maitland, Souths, Raymond Terrace, Wests and Wyong are now confirmed starters.
