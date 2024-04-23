What's next for Jets veteran Jason Hoffman after 17 seasons in A-League?

JASON Hoffman's 300th A-League appearance may well be his last, as the Jets veteran prepares to farewell his hometown club.
"All I can say is that at the end of this game, that will be the end of my 17th season as a professional footballer," Hoffman said before training on Tuesday.
"The majority of that time has been spent at Newcastle, which is something I'm extremely proud of.
"There are some opportunities for me looking to next year, but if I'm being honest this is probably going to be my final game for the Jets.
"For me to do that, hit 300 games and hopefully get three points would be an extremely positive way to end what has been a career I can be really proud of.
"And to do that in front of family and friends again on Saturday will be lovely."
Hoffman made his A-League debut in 2007-2008, experienced grand-final glory for the Jets, represented the Olyroos, played a decider on home soil and now joins a select group of individuals to reach the triple-century mark in Australia.
The local junior already holds the all-time club record for most outings at Newcastle, going past Ben Kantarovski in 2022 and with another Jets-high 219 in regular competition. A five-season stint in Melbourne (Heart/City) yielded 80 games between 2010 and 2015.
He now has 299 in total for the A-League.
"If you'd given that to me when I made my debut against what was called Queensland Roar back in 2007, I would have bitten your arm off," Hoffman said.
He fondly recalls "sitting on the old Goninan Hill [when younger] with my parents watching the team ... fast forward and 17 years of my life have gone by, but I haven't taken one of those days for granted, especially at this club".
In terms of what's next, elsewhere domestically or dropping back to NPL or hanging up the boots, Hoffman says he wasn't quite sure yet.
"That's probably a decision I'll make over the next couple of months and I'm in no rush to make that decision," he said.
"I just know that I'm very aware that more than likely this could be my last game of professional football and it certainly will be, I think, at the Jets.
"But I've got a burning desire to give back to that grassroots part of the game. I grew up playing at Mayfield United and went onto Newcastle Olympic and always said when I finish professional football I'd give back to that level.
"Time will tell, but I'm looking forward to Saturday and celebrating a really enjoyable journey at this football club."
Uncertainty around the club's ownership continues with negotiations believed to be ongoing, Hoffman sending a clear message to any prospective buyers.
"I think Newcastle is an extremely important hub historically in the Australian football landscape and why I firmly believe the right thing will be done by the right people," he said.
"Making sure there's that professional aspect to the region where young girls and boys can aim to be apart of."
The Jets (28 points) are currently ranked 10th on the ladder in 2023-2024 and can finish anywhere from eighth to 11th depending on results while Central Coast (49) are vying for the minor premiership.
Hoffman has been used off the bench in Newcastle's unbeaten run the last four games, helping the Jets earn eight competition points during that period.
This followed time in the wilderness, stuck on 295 matches since January 5 after playing just rounds one, two, five and 11.
Kosta Grozos paid tribute to his outgoing teammate on Tuesday, acknowledging a little bit of "extra motivation" now against rivals the Mariners.
"This is my third year here now with Hoff and he's probably one of the best guys I've met in my short football career," Grozos said.
"He brings so much, not just on the pitch but off the pitch - his vibe, his character and he perseveres. He's going to be missed."
Grozos, 23, says he always backed Hoffman to reach 300 this campaign.
"I had no doubt Hoffy was going to hit 300 [at some stage], just the way he puts himself in and around training," he said.
"He's probably one of the best trainers - on the pitch first and last to leave."
It's understood Olyroos representatives Mark Natta and Lucas Mauragis may now come into selection calculations for the Jets, both due home this week following Australia's early exit from the under-23 Asia Cup in Qatar.
Newcastle striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos sits equal on 16 goals with club-record holder Adam Taggart, who now leads this season's race to the A-League Gold Boot with 19 scored for wooden spooners Perth.
