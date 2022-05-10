Import Tyrone Mulder a pleasant surprise for Valentine Phoenix

CANADIAN Tyrone Mulder is proving a lucky pick up for Valentine after his first goal for the club on Sunday.
Mulder gave Phoenix hope with a 15th minute header off a Ryan Clarke cross against Magic, who went on to win 4-1. Broadmeadow coach Damian Zane was impressed with the performance of Mulder, who came to Australia for a holiday.
Advertisement
"He was trialling at another local club and ended up on our doorstep, so it's been handy for us," Valentine player-coach Adam Hughes said.
"I think he was out at Weston initially but with the points system, it's difficult to fit them in. We were able to and we've got a bit of depth up front now."
Valentine had success in 2017 with American striker Jalon Brown, who was the league's player of the year.
** Cooks Hill coach David Tanchevski said the club will back young keepers Ryan Furness and Liam Beazley to fill the void left by Lachlan Watson this season.
Furness came from Maitland's under-18s last week and played first grade against Jaffas without a training session with Cooks Hill, who parted ways with Watson.
Tanchevski said Furness did well in the 1-0 loss and he would get more chances.
"The young boys who have come in and helped us, we're going to commit to them," he said. "Liam and Ryan are under 18, so I'm sure they can't keep that level up every week, but we're prepared to back them."
** Nick Curran scored his maiden top-grade goal for Edgeworth in their 2-0 win over Olympic on Sunday.
Curran hit a header off a Will Bower free kick in the sixth minute. Jeremy Brockie pounced on a loose ball for 2-0 in the 79th.
** Charlestown coach Graham Law pulled the right rein when he brought on Ryan Frame against Weston on Sunday.
Frame came on the 55th minute with the game locked at 1-1 and he scored a double, with a header then a desperate scramble on the goalline, to lift the visitors to a 3-2 victory.
"He's put in a few good headers and scored a cracker against Edgeworth as well," Law said.
"He offers us something different. Our front three are small, nimble in-behind players, and he gives us that option to be more direct.
"He's a big boy, strong and good in the air."
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.