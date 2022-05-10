Paul Gallen doesn't care whether he is booed or cheered in Newcastle on Wednesday night, he just wants to "finish" his opponent and become Australian heavyweight champion in what could be his final professional bout.
The 40-year-old retired rugby league player, who has become one of boxing's biggest stars, admits his title fight with Kris Terzievski, 32, is almost certain to be his first and only bout in the Hunter, but also potentially the last time he ever takes to the ring.
"There's a chance, without a doubt," Gallen said at Tuesday's weigh-in.
"I've had a wonderful sporting career for a long, long time. I've put my body through a hell of a lot ... there comes a time in life when you've got to put your family first, your health first, and it's pretty close.
"I don't know if it's going to be this fight or not, I'm not going to say I'm going to retire, but without doubt I'm right at the back end."
Boasting a record of 12 wins, one loss and one draw, Gallen is confident of overcoming Terzievski (10-1-1), who he has repeatedly slammed for failing to promote the Newcastle Entertainment Centre fight.
After walking out of a press conference early on Monday because of his belief the Melbourne fighter was selling the event short, Gallen was shocked to hear Terzievski say at the weigh-in he was "bringing a war".
"He said there's no fear in his heart, I just said 'we'll see'," Gallen said.
"I'm surprised he even spoke, he hasn't done a lot of talking ... to try and sell the fight or promote the sport of boxing. I think it comes from a place of fear, to be honest."
Gallen, who heaped plenty of pain on Newcastle Knights fans over the years playing with the Cronulla Sharks, was unsure if Novocastrians would get behind him.
"It's an awesome place to fight at. I've been there a couple of times. The atmosphere in there and how electric it is and how much Newcastle love their fighting, I think it's going to be a great night," he said.
"It will give me an energy either way, I don't know whether they're going to boo me or cheer me. I'm not too sure what's going to happen and I really don't care."
Gallen and Terzievski are the headline act of the No Limit Boxing card, which includes Nikita Tszyu's (1-0-0) second pro fight against Mason Smith (5-0-0) and Olympian Harry Garside's bout with Layton McFerran.
Tszyu, whose champion father Kostya had seven fights in Newcastle and brother Tim two to date, is looking forward to gaining the support of locals in his own right.
"I hope they enjoy the performance I give and they truly appreciate me for the fighter I am, not for the last name I hold," he said.
Sydney-based Garside (2-0-0) is defending his Australian lightweight title against Tasmanian McFerran (5-1-0) in what is only his third professional fight.
The southpaw-fighter, who has been tipped for big things in the sport, turned professional last year after the Tokyo Olympics, where he won a bronze medal.
Garside praised Gallen after Tuesday's weigh-in for helping turn Australian boxing around in recent years.
"Australian boxing at the moment is in such a good place and it's because of people like Paul Gallen," Garside said.
"Everyone can trash that man and everyone can say what they want about him.
"Every people like Jake and Logan Paul. They are doing amazing things for the sport of boxing.
"They are doing amazing things for the sport of boxing. They are bringing new fans to the sport.
"I'm grateful for 'Gal', he has given us young boxers a platform."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
