Paul Gallen admits fight Kris Terzievski fight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre could be the end of his boxing career

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
READY TO BRAWL: Paul Gallen and Kris Terzievski face-off at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on Tuesday. Picture: Simone De Peak

Paul Gallen doesn't care whether he is booed or cheered in Newcastle on Wednesday night, he just wants to "finish" his opponent and become Australian heavyweight champion in what could be his final professional bout.

