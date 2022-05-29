Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shute Shield rugby union: Wildfires cop reality check in loss to Warringah

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 29 2022 - 7:51am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DISAPPOINTED: Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman. Picture: Jonathan Caroll

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman expects his players to respond after they were given a stark reminder of what it takes to win in the Shute Shield.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.