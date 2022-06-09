Broadmeadow Magic rejoin Warners Bay on top of NPLW NNSW after win over Maitland

Broadmeadow rejoined Warners Bay on top of the NPLW Northern NSW standings with a 4-3 win over fourth-placed Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night.
The match was a rescheduled round-10 clash and the two sides are set to trade blows again on Monday at Magic Park.
Maitland took a 1-0 lead through Mercedes McNabb in the 12th minute but Magic were ahead 3-1 at the break then 4-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining.
Chelsea Lucas (13th, 81st), Lucy Jerram (43rd) and Kalista Hunter (25th) all scored for the visitors before McNabb completed a match brace in the 85th minute then young gun Peyton Hamilton-Vosilla (89th) found the back of the net.
Broadmeadow had lost 1-0 to the Panthers on Sunday but both are now level again on 22 points, with Magic second on goal difference.
The Magpies remained on 16 points, only one ahead of a resurgent Newcastle Olympic, and are in danger of slipping out of the top four if they cannot turn the tables on Monday.
Olympic have won their past three outings and host Mid Coast (7) at Darling Street Oval on Monday. The seventh-placed side will be backing up from playing Warners Bay in Taree on Saturday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
