Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Dane Gagai impressed by right-hand man Selwyn Cobbo after 20-year-old's impressive Origin debut

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:08am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MASTER AND APPRENTICE: Dane Gagai and Selwyn Cobbo. Picture: Getty Images

Selwyn Cobbo might be more than a decade younger than Dane Gagai, but the veteran Maroons centre relished playing alongside the rapidly rising Indigenous star.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.