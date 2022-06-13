Clare Wheeler, Emily van Egmond named as Matildas coach tests squad depth

Newcastle's Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler have been named in the Matildas squad for upcoming friendlies with Spain and Portugal.
The two overseas-based midfielders are among 24 players named as Australian women's coach Tony Gustavsson opts to take a youthful squad to Europe.
Sam Kerr headlines Australia's top players who will be rested, joining Steph Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Kyah Simon, Hayley Raso and the injured Ellie Carpenter as notable absences.
The squad is a mix of experienced players who are in-season at their clubs, youngsters and fringe Matildas with Gustavsson keen to test his depth ahead of next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand while giving other players a chance to rest or manage injuries.
A-League Women stand-out performers Mackenzie Hawkesby, Taylor Ray and Matilda McNamara have earned their first call-ups.
Former teen sensation Jacynta Galabadaarachchi could also debut, returning to the Australian fold after a breakout season at Celtic.
Striker Larissa Crummer is the feel-good story, earning her first call-up since breaking her leg while playing for the Newcastle Jets in January, 2019.
Australia play world No.7 Spain on June 25 in Huelva. Three days later, they face world No.29 Portugal in Estoril.
"Selection for this June squad has been based on a combination of factors but ultimately it has been about individualising player programs with a long-term view," Gustavsson said.
MATILDAS SQUAD (*yet to debut)
Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams.
Defenders: Angela Beard, Charlotte Grant, Winonah Heatley*, Matilda McNamara*, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne.
Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Emily van Egmond, Katrina Gorry, Mackenzie Hawkesby*, Taylor Ray*, Amy Sayer, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop.
Forwards: Larissa Crummer, Jacynta Galabadaarachchi*, Emily Gielnik, Princess Ibini, Rachel Lowe, Remy Siemsen, Cortnee Vine.
