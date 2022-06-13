Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Clare Wheeler, Emily van Egmond named as Matildas coach tests squad depth

By Renee Valentine and Aap
June 13 2022 - 4:30am
Newcastle's Clare Wheeler, pictured playing against the US at McDonald Jones Stadium last November, has been named in the Matildas squad for two friendlies in Europe this month. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Newcastle's Emily van Egmond and Clare Wheeler have been named in the Matildas squad for upcoming friendlies with Spain and Portugal.

