HUNTER coach Martin Brett believes prop Harry Chapman and a number of other forwards have stuck their hands up for selection in the NSW Country squad despite his side's underwhelming performance at the Caldwell Cup.
Hunter went down 23-0 to eventual runners-up Central West before humbled two hours later 53-0 by Illawarra. They rallied to overpower Western Plains 31-12 in the play-off for the Country Championships in Tamworth last weekend.
Advertisement
A Country Cockatoos squad will be named this week ahead of the Australian Rugby Shield (ARS) to be played in October.
Maitland tighthead Chapman and Dave Puchert (Merewether) were part of the Country squad last year before the ARS was cancelled because of COVID-19.
"I know our results will make it difficult, but there were a number of strong performances," Brett said.
"I thought Harry did enough to get another look. His carries were strong, he didn't make individual errors as such and our scrum was great. No-one pushed us around. Dave Puchert was in the same mould.
"Marcus Christensen was really good. Back-rowers Piers Morell and Liam Brice worked every minute of every game. Brendan Jackson is another, he is very good footballer. I couldn't fault the forward pack. We were a bit down on size in some areas but we were very tough."
Central Coast beat Central West 32-29 in extra time to collect the Caldwell Cup.
"Central Coast winning was a bit of a surprise," Martin said. "I thought Illawarra, after their result against us, had the goods. In saying that, we had a 90 minute turnaround from the Central West game. We were flat and they were fresh. Central Coast was a very big side and lifted in the final."
Hunter had a number of late withdrawals due injury and family commitments, including in-form Hamilton duo Chris Hemi and Tauf Kinikini.
However Brett is keen to continue as coach next year.
"Now I have had a taste, I'm keen to build on it," Brett said.
NSW Country Colts (under-20s) and Corellas (women) will also be named this week.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.