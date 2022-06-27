Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Watch

NSW train delays hit Newcastle line as rail workers, nurses take industrial action

By Farid Farid
Updated June 27 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 9:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW commuters are being warned of widespread delays as train drivers take industrial action, while the state's nurses are set to stop work over staffing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.