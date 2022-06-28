Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Crime files with John Ure: Russell "Mad Dog" Cox escapes from Katingal maximum security prison

By John Ure
Updated June 29 2022 - 12:26am, first published June 28 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Escapee: Russell "Mad Dog" Cox escaped from Katingal maximum security prison.

John Ure, born and raised in Adamstown, was a NSW Police detective in the Hunter throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. John was involved in several high-profile cases as well as the day-to-day travails of our community. Here's his latest crime file.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.