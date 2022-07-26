Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Weston Bears look for lift at home after tough NPL loss

By Craig Kerry
Updated July 26 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moustafa Mohammad on the attack against Cooks Hill this year. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Bears coach Anthony Richards hopes Dutch import Moustafa Mohammad can overcome a leg cork to boost his side against ninth-placed Cooks Hill on Wednesday night (7pm) at Weston Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.