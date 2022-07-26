Charlestown lose key attacker for top of the table NPL clash with Maitland

Leading Charlestown scorer Riley Smith will miss the top-of-the-table NPL clash with Maitland on Wednesday night (7pm) at Cooks Square Park on card accumulation.
Smith scored a goal and set up another for Caleb Walz in the 3-0 win over Weston on Sunday when moved from striker to a No.10 role. However, he was booked in stoppage time, triggering a one-game suspension.
Advertisement
On the flipside, the ladder leaders, on 32 points, regain defender Callum Bower from suspension for the catch-up match with Maitland, who are three points behind in second place but with a game in hand.
Smith has scored eight goals this year and again been a key member of Azzurri's young attacking line-up, but coach Graham Law had Walz, Jacob Melling, Rene Ferguson and Ryan Frame available from Sunday's squad to come into his XI.
Azzurri were bracing for a tough contest in what shapes as another key battle in the premiership race.
"They always get up to play us," Law said of the Magpies.
"We feel we're due them one. They've given us a couple of good beatings over the last couple of years. It was a ripper, the 3-all game this year, and they taught us a lesson at Azzurri last year 4-2.
"They set up well and are a really good attacking team. We like playing against them, even though the results haven't always gone our way, but against Maitland, you know they are a team that wants to play good football and you get a good game."
Maitland have not played since a 5-3 win over Adamstown on July 13.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.