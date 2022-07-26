Newcastle Herald
Charlestown lose key attacker for top of the table NPL clash with Maitland

By Craig Kerry
July 26 2022 - 10:00am
Riley Smith

Leading Charlestown scorer Riley Smith will miss the top-of-the-table NPL clash with Maitland on Wednesday night (7pm) at Cooks Square Park on card accumulation.

