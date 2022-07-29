Hunter Valley Buses launches SMS alerts for cancelled and changed services

FAMILIES whose children catch Hunter Valley Buses services to and from school have been encouraged to subscribe online to receive SMS alerts about cancelled or changed services.
The company has been under pressure after cancelling a number of services with little or no prior notice or replacement services, which have left students stranded.
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington has called on the government to explore local solutions.
CDC NSW - parent company ComfortDelGro Corporation - launched a Facebook group to notify families about disrupted services and has written to schools.
"This week we have decreased the number of trips cancelled, as drivers with COVID and influenza return to the workforce," a spokesperson said.
On Friday morning one route was shortened and another covered by other buses. In the afternoon five routes were covered by other buses with different route numbers.
The company will host an information session at its Thornton depot at 11am today.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
