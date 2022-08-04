Newcastle Herald
Valentine finals hopes dive after three red cards in loss to Broadmeadow: NPLM NNSW

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 4 2022 - 4:00am
HOT WATER: Valentine's Nick Cowburn faces a likely lengthy suspension after being sent off, his second red card of the season, after fulltime on Wednesday night. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Valentine's charge towards the NPLM Northern NSW finals derailed as three players, including former Jets Matt Thompson and Nick Cowburn, were red carded in a 2-0 loss to Broadmeadow.

