Valentine finals hopes dive after three red cards in loss to Broadmeadow: NPLM NNSW

Valentine's charge towards the NPLM Northern NSW finals derailed as three players, including former Jets Matt Thompson and Nick Cowburn, were red carded in a 2-0 loss to Broadmeadow.
Phoenix, on a four-game winning run to sit two points outside the top five, were playing third-placed Magic in a catch-up at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night when Thompson was marched in the 35th minute.
The former Jets skipper and Socceroo copped back-to-back yellow cards, the second for comments to the referee, with the game 0-0.
Magic scored in the 75th minute through Damon Green off a long ball from keeper Zac Bowling. Bailey Wells made it 2-0 in the 81st with a shot in off the crossbar.
Valentine then lost youngster Nicholas Martinelli to a straight red for pushing over Bowling in stoppage time before Cowburn was given two yellows after full-time for alleged match official abuse. It was Cowburn's second red of the year. All three sent off likely face multiple games on the sidelines.
Magic coach Damian Zane praised his young side's composure.
"We've played better and lost but the three points were important," Zane said.
"I said at halftime I wasn't going to accept any ill-discipline. Often when there's a red card, you do something wrong and you get pinged yourself, so that side of it was pleasing. We have some level-headed leaders and they kept their cool."
Broadmeadow moved to second on 32 points alongside Lambton Jaffas, who also won on Wednesday night. Magic are a point behind Charlestown (33), who they play on Sunday.
Kale Bradbery scored twice as Jaffas beat Cooks Hill 4-1 at Edden Oval. In the other catch-up, Adamstown had their first win of the year, beating Lake Macquarie 1-0.
A Kyle Munns header in the 40th minute gave Rosebud the win at Macquarie Field. It lifted the cellar-dwellers to five points, just two behind Lakes, and renewed their hopes of avoiding the wooden spoon.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
