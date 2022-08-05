Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Ice Hockey: Newcastle Northstars now 'doing it for Don' this season, honouring one of the club's founding fathers

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 5 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VALE: Garry Dore and the Northstars pay tribute to Don Champagne at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium last weekend. Picture: Rhys Lavender

Newcastle Northstars captain Liam Manwarring says 2022 is now simply about "doing it for Don".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.