Souths jump to second after overcoming rivals Norths in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 7 2022 - 8:30pm
Nathan Czinner

SOUTHS have handed rivals Norths their first loss of 2022 and jumped to second spot after overcoming the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League leaders 2-1 in Sunday's "Red and Blue" derby.

