Oxfords (30) are outright first after accounting for Central (19) 2-0, Regals (29) sit second having breezed past Norah Head (13) 9-0, Tigers (28) slipped to third after going down 2-1 to Gosford (27), who jump to fourth with a game in hand. Uni (18) beat fifth-placed Souths (24) 2-1.