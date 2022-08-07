SOUTHS have handed rivals Norths their first loss of 2022 and jumped to second spot after overcoming the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League leaders 2-1 in Sunday's "Red and Blue" derby.
Nathan Czinner, recently named in the Australian under-21 squad, and Lukas Gremm scored for the Lions in the first and second quarters respectively.
Norths, three points clear on the ladder, replied via Sam Liles just after half-time.
Also on Sunday, an injury-ravaged Wests prevailed 2-1 over University with Jacob Searle scoring a double to put the Rosellas one win outside the semi-final positions.
In the Newcastle women's competition just four points now separate the top four teams after Saturday's fixtures.
Oxfords (30) are outright first after accounting for Central (19) 2-0, Regals (29) sit second having breezed past Norah Head (13) 9-0, Tigers (28) slipped to third after going down 2-1 to Gosford (27), who jump to fourth with a game in hand. Uni (18) beat fifth-placed Souths (24) 2-1.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
