Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Macquarie jag third, Cessnock slip to fourth as Maitland officially mark minor premiership

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 13 2022 - 8:45am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle RL: Macquarie jag third, Cessnock slip to fourth as Maitland officially mark minor premiership

Third spot on this year's Newcastle Rugby League ladder has been decided by for-and-against records after three teams finished equal on competition points.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.