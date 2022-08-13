Newcastle RL: Macquarie jag third, Cessnock slip to fourth as Maitland officially mark minor premiership

Third spot on this year's Newcastle Rugby League ladder has been decided by for-and-against records after three teams finished equal on competition points.
Macquarie, Cessnock and Souths all ended up together on 22 following Saturday's last-round results.
However, the Scorpions (+166) now score the higher position and two bites at the 2022 title having rebounded from back-to-back losses and beaten Lakes 30-8 at Cahill Oval.
Cessnock (+138) slipped to fourth after going down 12-8 to visitors Maitland, who officially marked consecutive minor premierships having pulled two points clear at the top of the table.
Souths (+29) overcame hosts Kurri 26-8, but remain fifth.
The Newcastle RL finals series starts this coming weekend
Macquarie tackles second-placed Central, who proved too strong for The Entrance at home on Friday night, in the qualifying semi at St John Oval on Saturday (August 20).
The Goannas take on Souths in the elimination semi at Cessnock Sportsground on Sunday (August 21).
In Saturday's other last-round fixture Wyong edged out Wests 38-34 in a high-scoring affair at Morry Breen Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
