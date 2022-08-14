Norths have taken another step towards claiming the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League minor premiership ahead of this weekend's top-of-the-table clash.
The Blues (23 points), with half-a-dozen regular players missing, beat Maitland 3-2 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday to move four clear of second-placed Gosford (19).
Two rounds remain in the regular season, including a battle between the competition heavyweights.
Norths only need a draw to seal first spot while a loss would leave the title race open until August 28. The Blues visit Maitland in the last round while Gosford host Wests.
In terms of for-and-against records Norths (+38) sit slightly ahead of the Magpies (+35), who had the weekend off but thumped University 9-0 in a midweek catch-up game on Thursday night.
The Blues were minus the likes of Quentin Pursey, Jordan Willott, Matt Wark and Theo Gruschka at Broadmeadow on Sunday but managed to edge out fourth-placed Maitland (8).
Sam Liles opened Norths' account in the second minute before Ryan Lange equalised for the Rams just prior to quarter-time.
Rory Walker's double either side of the main break gave the Blues a 3-1 advantage before Maitland captain-coach Matt Magann reduced the margin to one.
Orlando Travis made his debut for Norths.
Uni enjoyed their second win of 2022 by defeating Wests 4-2 at NIHC on Sunday.
The Sea Pigs (4) stay last on the ladder but are now within striking distance of the fifth-placed Rosellas (6).
The Newcastle women's premier league resumes this Saturday after a weekend off.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
