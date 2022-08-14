It's been described as a "proud day for the club" by Souths coach Tracey van Dal.
The Lions claimed minor premierships across all three grades in Newcastle netball's Greater Bank Series following last-round results at National Park on Saturday.
Finishing top of the table in first grade, opens and under 23s also saw Souths regain the club championship they collected in 2020, which marked the maiden year of the modified format.
"Minor premiers across all three grades showcases the depth and talent we have at Souths. It's a proud day for the club," van Dal said.
In terms of the main competition Souths prevailed 66-46 over third-placed Nova Thunder, in what was a rescheduled round from earlier this season, to see the Lions (43 points) remain two clear of upcoming major semi-final opponents University (41).
They led by four goals at half-time before dominating the last two quarters, 19-11 in the third and 15-5 in the fourth.
"We haven't had one game all year where everybody's been available. Every single week we've had a different team. That may or may not be a good thing come semi-final time, but to get to where we have with those constant changes is a really good effort," van dal said.
Uni accounted for Junction Stella 53-31 on Saturday and West Leagues Balance beat BNC QWH Whanau 61-35 while Inner Glow won the battle for sixth spot by defeating KSNC Tigers 49-39.
This weekend's minor semi-final pits Nova (37) up against fourth-placed Wests (35).
LADDER: Souths 43, University 41, Nova 37, Wests 35, Junction 26, Inner Glow 24, Tigers 20, BNC 20.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
