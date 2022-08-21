Hunter football mourns former Socceroo Peter Stone

Hunter football was mourning former Socceroo Peter Stone on Sunday after his death at age 68.
A Kotara South and Adamstown junior, Stone made his first-grade debut for Rosebud at age 15.
He moved to Sydney to further his career at 18 and played for APIA Leichhardt (1978-80) and St George (1981-83) in the national league.
A midfielder, Stone made his international debut for Australia in 1976 against Bologna, becoming Socceroo No.258. He went on to represent his country 15 times before his retirement in 1983.
He moved back to Newcastle from Sydney in retirement and became a mentor to young players at Adamstown, who created an annual award - the Peter Stone Scholarship - in his honour.
His brother, Paul, posted on social media on Sunday that: "Our family have had many so people contact us from all over the world in the past year when they heard Pete was ill. They all had a similar story to share, and that was how he was a very kind person and very generous with his time, and how he was a positive and inspirational force."
Bill Pryce, from the Men and Women of Football, also paid tribute: "Peter was an exceptional footballer who touched so many people in his life. A legend of the game, a very humble man who always had time to talk. If you were lucky enough to have known him, then you knew what a gentleman he was both on and off the park. Rest in peace champion."
