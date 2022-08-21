Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Adamstown Rosebud junior and Matildas midfielder Clare Wheeler joins Everton on loan deal from

By Renee Valentine
August 21 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG MOVE: Clare Wheeler will play in the English Women's Super League.

Adamstown Rosebud junior Clare Wheeler has become the latest Australian player to test herself in the English Women's Super League after signing with Everton FC.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.