Adamstown Rosebud junior Clare Wheeler has become the latest Australian player to test herself in the English Women's Super League after signing with Everton FC.
The Newcastle 24-year-old has joined the Toffees on loan from Fortuna Hjorring, where the Matildas midfielder was named their player of the year last season.
Advertisement
Wheeler was picked up by the Danish giants after a breakout national league in Australia with Sydney FC. The Newcastle Jets product also earned a call-up to the Australian women's senior team last year.
"It's an amazing league here in England and it's the best thing for me moving forward," Wheeler told evertontv. "Looking ahead to the World Cup in 2023, it's important for me to be in the best and most competitive squad that I can be in."
The Australian becomes Everton's seventh summer signing after the arrivals of Jess Park, Katja Snoeijs, Emily Ramsey, Karen and Sara Holmgaard, Katrine Veje, and Kenzie Weir.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.