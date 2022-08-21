Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hockey: Norths remain in box seat for men's HCPHL minor premiership; one point splits NDWHA top four ahead of last round

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 21 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LEADERS Norths remain in the box seat to clinch the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League minor premiership despite Gosford drawing closer on the competition ladder.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.