LEADERS Norths remain in the box seat to clinch the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League minor premiership despite Gosford drawing closer on the competition ladder.
The Blues (23 points) went down 2-0 against the second-placed Magpies (21) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday, reducing the margin between them to just two.
Advertisement
MORE IN SPORT:
Gosford's Michael Taylor converted penalty corners either side of half-time to also give the Magpies (+37) a slightly better for-and-against record than Norths (+36).
However, top-ranked Norths only need a draw from this weekend's last round to seal the regular-season prize. The Blues travel to Maitland while Gosford host Wests.
Elsewhere on Sunday and third-placed Souths (20) beat Wests 3-1 while Isaac Farmilo netted five times in Maitland's 6-0 win over University to seal fourth spot.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday, results saw the top four decided with a round to spare but only one point now separates those same sides on the ladder.
Tigers (31 points) edged out Regals (30) 3-2 in a see-sawing affair and jumped them into equal first alongside Oxfords (31), who lost 4-2 against visiting Gosford (30).
Sharon Williams scored to break the deadlock for Tigers, who rallied from 2-1 down to push ahead of Ragals before half-time.
Fifth-placed Souths (27) had a forfeit from Central (19), but can no longer make this year's finals series. University (20) and wooden spooners Norah Head (15) played out a 0-0 draw on the Central Coast.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.