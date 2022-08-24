CENTRAL coach Phil Williams reckons there's "five or six scenarios" as he weighs up how to juggle a new-look forward rotation with the Butcher Boys' season on the line.
Williams is without Randall Briggs and Warren Schillings through suspension as Junior Roqica (ankle) races the clock to prove his fitness for Sunday's minor semi-final clash with Cessnock at Townson Oval.
Briggs (careless high tackle) and Schillings (dangerous throw) both copped two-match bans after opting to take early guilty pleas from weekend charges and avoid fronting the Newcastle Rugby League judiciary.
Now the pair are only available to return this year if Central win their next two play-off games and avoid elimination to reach the September 11 decider at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Roqica, however, went down injured early in a 36-18 qualifying semi-final loss to Macquarie at St John Oval on Saturday and Williams remains unsure if the Fiji international will recover in time.
"Taking three forwards out mucks up the whole rotation. There's five or six scenarios there, but we'll just pick our best 17 and they'll give it a red, hot crack," the Butcher Boys mentor said.
Uiti Baker, Lochlan Piper and Jacob Richardson are all options to partner Cameron King in Central's front-row while Ethan Campbell wore the No.12 jersey in the last round.
Thomas Madden came off the bench in week one of the finals series while Isaac Briggs and Tyler Doney didn't feature in the 17.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
