Souths goalkeeper David Reid scores Australian Country spot

SOUTHS goalkeeper David Reid has been given a confidence boost ahead of the Hunter Coast Premier League finals series after being named in the Australian Country squad.
Reid was one of four NSW players to get the nod this week following national titles held in Western Australia recently.
Men's and women's teams are scheduled to tour Singapore and Malaysia in April, resuming the itinerary suspended by COVID during the last two years.
Reid will again mind the net for third-placed Souths (20 points) when they meet University (4) in Sunday's last round at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Norths (23) can seal the minor premiership with a result against the Rams (10) at Maitland while second-ranked Gosford (21) host Wests (6) minus Lee Cormack, Zane Drennan and Fynn Healy.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
