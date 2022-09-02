Coach Traci Baber has noticed a shift in her players this year, one that could prove pivotal as University of Newcastle challenge three-times champions West Leagues Balance for grand final glory at National Park on Saturday.
While West have featured in, and won, every championship decider since joining Newcastle's top competition in 2017, it will be University of Newcastle's first appearance in the big dance.
Advertisement
The latter entered the league, replacing Forsythes, in 2020. No finals have been held for the past two years due to COVID.
The core University group have been a top-four side for a number of years but Baber believes they have come into their own this campaign.
"The girls are going into the game very confident," Baber said. "They've got a lot of self-belief now that they haven't had before, which is great.
"As a coach you can tell them until you're black and blue in the face that they're good enough to win, but they have to actually believe it, which I think they finally do."
University finished the season second and booked direct passage to the grand final with a four-goal victory over minor premiers Souths in the minor semi-final on August 20.
Fourth-placed West travelled the harder route, thrashing Nova in the minor semi-final then defeating Lions, also by four goals, in the preliminary final last weekend.
Both coaches expect an arm wrestle between the two very similar sides. There is quality across the court and a dominant goal shooter in each circle - Maddie Taylor for West and Sabina Gomboso for University.
"Sabina and Maddie are going to be the key players," West coach Tracey Baggs said. "I guess it's just going to be how it matches up in between. I think it will be a cracker."
The championship grand final is at 3.30pm on Saturday.
Souths play Nova in the opens grand final (2pm) and West take on Souths in the 23s match (12.30pm).
In the event of a wash-out due to predicted rain, the championship and open grand finals will be played next Wednesday night and the 23s on Tuesday.
West Leagues Balance: Savannah Angelozzi, Ella Butcher, Sammie Chicken, Hannah Cullen, Sophie Dunning, Tarsha Hawley, Karli Harris, Jemma Lucas, Emma Prince, Hannah Simmons, Rhiannon Stokes, Madeleine Taylor.
University of Newcastle: Keeley Mullins, Angela Williams, Veronica Smith, Ellie McVey, Claudia Rodwell, Karlie Robards, Rian O'Hara, Bronte Calman, Sabina Gomboso, Abbie Gray, Mackenzie Stuart.
They have played twice. University won both encounters, 50-39 and 47-44.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.