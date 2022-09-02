Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle championship netball 2022 grand final preview: University of Newcastle versus West Leagues Balance

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 2 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Leagues Balance and University of Newcastle are evenly matched going into the Newcastle championship netball grand final. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Traci Baber has noticed a shift in her players this year, one that could prove pivotal as University of Newcastle challenge three-times champions West Leagues Balance for grand final glory at National Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.