Newcastle City made an explosive start to secure a 5.6 (36) to 3.1 (19) win over Cardiff and another grand final appearance in Black Diamond Cup Women's.
The Blues scored the bulk of their points in the first quarter of the qualifying final held in wet and windy weather conditions at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday.
They led 4.4 (28) to 0.0 (0) at the first break and had to hold off a fast-finishing Hawks side to secure victory and a shot at their sixth flag in Hunter Central Coast AFL on September 17.
Cardiff booted the only goal of the second quarter and trailed 4.5 (29) to 1.1 (7) at half-time then produced two more unanswered goals in the final period but could not bridge the gap.
The Hawks must now beat Killarney Vale in the preliminary final if they are to get another shot at City and make their first ever Cup women's grand final.
Killarney Vale were 6.13 (49) to 3.4 (22) winners over Terrigal Avoca in the elimination final at Adelaide Street Oval on Saturday.
Former AFLW Giants player Sarah Halvorsen played a key role for City on Saturday, booting three goals in a game-high performance. Molly Simpson and Amy Pittman contributed the other two.
Blues coach Jon Clark said getting a shot at another flag after no finals were held last year due to COVID was "reward for effort".
"It's what you train and play for, to get to that last day of the competition," Clark said.
"We had the wind in the first quarter and kicked the first three or four goals and then kind of just held on for the next three quarters.
"Cardiff played well. They were solid around the ground. It was a real good contest."
The scoreline was the closest between the two sides in four exchanges this year.
While the highly experienced Blues went undefeated on the way to securing the minor premiership with 60 points, a young Cardiff outfit (52) produced their best ever effort in the Hunter Central Coast AFL competition by finishing second.
The Hawks only sustained three losses in 16 outings - all to City. The Blues were 65-point winners in round one but the gap was reduced to 21 points in both of their other encounters.
Coach Liam Gibson said although disappointed the Hawks "take a fair bit of confidence" out of Saturday's final as they eye Killarney Vale.
"Newcastle City did really well," Gibson said. "They basically got the jump on us unfortunately.
"Our girls did really well after that and almost clawed it back and we were coming home really strong but unfortunately we kind of ran out of time.
"But all credit to them. They're such a good team. They're so well-drilled and well-coached and they're off to the grand final and hopefully we can get a win next week and meet them there."
Young guns Matisse Murray and Holly Cooper, stepping up from Cardiff's under-17 side, collectively booted all of their side's goals with the former kicking two.
Earlier, the Hawks' Plate Women's side beat City 2.9 (21) to 1.1 (7) in the qualifying final 2 to book the club's first ever appearance in a senior women's grand final.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
