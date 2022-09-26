WALLSEND Labor MP Sonia Hornery will host the state shadow minister for water today, to view Ironbark Creek infrastructure and address flooding concerns.
A release put out Tuesday morning by Ms Hornery's office said Hunter Water had previously advised the member for Wallsend that without a regulatory requirement from the state water minister, they would not be committing funding to fix flooding issues in the Wallsend CBD - instead shifting the onus to City of Newcastle.
"I have invited a succession of government water ministers to view the stormwater infrastructure in the Wallsend CBD to see for themselves the issue. Unfortunately, they do not seem to take it seriously," Ms Hornery said.
"Hunter Water own and operate the stormwater infrastructure here in Wallsend, one would expect that they would also be able to expand and maintain the drainage too."
The minister has responded to a letter by Ms Hornery, her office said, stating that they have no intention to direct Hunter Water to complete the works.
"It is disappointing that the Minister for Water will not direct Hunter Water to complete the works."
Shadow Minister for Water, Rose Jackson, will join Ms Hornery in Wallsend on Tuesday morning.
"I want to acknowledge Sonia for her consistent advocacy on behalf of her community in relation to this issue," Ms Jackson said.
"I am more than happy to join her in Wallsend to discuss the need for improved flood infrastructure and inspect the current arrangements."
"We all know another major flooding event will hit the area at some stage in the future - we don't know when it will be, but it's inevitable this community will have to deal with flooding again.
"Residents in Wallsend should know that any serious flooding that occurs in the near future could have been less significant if the NSW Government had listened to the local MP Sonia Hornery."
The Newcastle Herald have contacted Hunter Water and the NSW water minister for comment.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
