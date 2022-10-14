Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New speed and red light camera at intersection of Donald Street and Beaumont Street turned on October 21

October 14 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection of Donald Street and Beaumont Street in May. Picture by Simone De Peak

A new traffic camera will be switched on at the intersection of two major Newcastle roads next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.