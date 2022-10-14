A new traffic camera will be switched on at the intersection of two major Newcastle roads next week.
The camera, on the corner of Donald Street and Beaumont Street at Hamilton, will record speeding and drivers who run red lights at the busy intersection.
It will replace the old camera which only detected red light offences, as the Newcastle Herald reported earlier this year. If will be operational from Friday.
It comes after a new red light and speed camera became functional at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Maddison Drive at Charlestown last month.
"We know that running red lights can lead to serious T-bone crashes or vehicles hitting pedestrians," said Tara McCarthy, Transport for NSW deputy secretary of safety, environment and regulation.
"About a third of red-light speed camera offences are from people running red lights so we are addressing this problem head-on.
"In the five years from 2017 to 2021, three crashes occurred at this intersection and three people were injured, one seriously."
